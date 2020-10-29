SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €140.00 by Independent Research

SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

