Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th.

SRPT stock opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

