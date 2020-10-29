Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.17 ($8.43).

FRA:SHA opened at €5.07 ($5.96) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.21. Schaeffler AG has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

