Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

