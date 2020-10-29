Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

