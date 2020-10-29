Scotiabank Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $86.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.83.

CIGI opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

