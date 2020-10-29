Scotiabank Raises Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to $14.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOPMF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

