Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after buying an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,391,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 979,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

