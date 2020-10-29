Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

