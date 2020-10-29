Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCRB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Chardan Capital cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of MCRB opened at $29.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 4.33. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

