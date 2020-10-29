Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMED. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.31.

SMED stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 943,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 19,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $150,283.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,027.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,699 shares of company stock valued at $928,960. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.