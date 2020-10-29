Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SJR opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

SJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

