Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.35%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.