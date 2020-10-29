Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

