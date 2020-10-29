Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,022.25.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,026.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,683.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,001.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $893.01. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.