Short Interest in Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Drops By 99.0%

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the September 30th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMMVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

WMMVY opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

