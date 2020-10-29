Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Decreases By 91.2%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

