Sociall (SCL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Sociall has a total market cap of $132,930.91 and $31.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.01284805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.