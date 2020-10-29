Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

