SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.