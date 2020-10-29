Stephens Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

