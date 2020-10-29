Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $44.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.70.

GLPI opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $133,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

