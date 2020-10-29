Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $15.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Mattel stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 44.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,913 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,296,000 after buying an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mattel by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 352,957 shares during the period.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

