Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.83.

NYSE:BABA opened at $307.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.06 and its 200-day moving average is $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $833.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

