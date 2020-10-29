Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,315 shares of company stock worth $313,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.