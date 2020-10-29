StorageVault Canada Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.10 million.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

Shares of SVI opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,942.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,032.67. Insiders have purchased a total of 172,356 shares of company stock worth $513,399 in the last 90 days.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

