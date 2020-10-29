Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €85.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.20 ($84.94).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) alerts:

Shares of SAX stock opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12-month high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.84 and its 200 day moving average is €62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 519.17.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.