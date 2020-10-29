Substratum Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Bitbns and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $501,331.35 and approximately $2,628.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, COSS, Tidex, Bitbns, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.