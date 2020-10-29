Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surmodics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

SRDX stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.39 million, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 542.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 88,486 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $735,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

