Syscoin Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $462,460.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00416666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 598,540,712 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.