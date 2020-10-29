T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

