TajCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, TajCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $9,924.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,095.69 or 0.99727250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00035558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00509484 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.00750963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00089885 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003534 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,894,673 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.