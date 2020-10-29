Tap (XTP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.33 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $45.33 million and approximately $372,071.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00032165 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.89 or 0.04018742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00226386 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

