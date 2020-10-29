Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

