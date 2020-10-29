TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $8.89 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.73.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

