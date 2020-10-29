Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$16.36 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$23.20. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.88.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

