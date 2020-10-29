Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) President Purchases $106,756.00 in Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,687.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,753.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

