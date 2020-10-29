Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $88.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Barclays lowered Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

