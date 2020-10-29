Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TENB. ValuEngine cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 77,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,673,312.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,899,422 shares of company stock valued at $158,006,829. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 651,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 642,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 112,691 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

