Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI):

10/27/2020 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2020 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2020 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/15/2020 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

