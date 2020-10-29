TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $70.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of TFII opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

