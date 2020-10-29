TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $70.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price raised by CIBC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. TFI International makes up about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

