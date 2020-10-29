The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 26.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.85. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.