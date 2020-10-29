The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.57 for the period. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.43-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.77%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.