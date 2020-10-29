The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) a GBX 130 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.36) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.01. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

