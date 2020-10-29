The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €160.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

SAP SE (SAP.F) stock opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE (SAP.F) Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

