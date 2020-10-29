The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €77.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.86 ($85.72).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €70.20 ($82.59) on Monday. Scout24 AG has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €75.29 and a 200-day moving average of €70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

