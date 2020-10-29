The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.30” Price Target for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENGI. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.95 ($16.42).

Get ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) alerts:

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €10.46 ($12.30) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.97. ENGIE SA has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

About ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.