The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $152.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $756,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

