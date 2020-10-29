The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $29.03 on Monday. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $421.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $5,299,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,626 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.